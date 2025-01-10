TTE Assaults Drunk Passenger On Amritsar-Katihar Express, Video Goes Viral

A video has gone viral showing a ticket examiner and a coach attendant assaulting a passenger on the Amritsar-Katihar Express allegedly after he allegedly attacked the TTE in a drunken state. Sheikh Majibul Uddin, a truck driver, was travelling from Siwan in Bihar to New Delhi on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

He had alcohol with two coach attendants - Vikram Chauhan and Sonu Mahato - in the M2 coach, according to the passengers. Under the influence of alcohol, he misbehaved with women travellers, said railway officials. The scene turned ugly when Majibul Uddin allegedly attacked Chauhan and travelling ticket examiner (TTE) Rajesh Kumar who had come to intervene.

A video is going viral showing a passenger being brutally beaten by a TTE and an attendant on a moving train. The incident is reported to have occurred on the 15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express. pic.twitter.com/ovfQmzWjz7 — Mazhar Khaan (@MazharKhaan_) January 9, 2025

Videos that have gone viral showed the TTE and a coach attendant kicking and stomping the passenger while hurling abuses at him.

In another video, the TTE was seen pinning the passenger down to the floor while the attendant, Chauhan, flogged him with a belt near the gate of the compartment.

Dheeraj Yadav, a co-traveller, told the police that the coach attendant had taken money from the passenger and joined their liquor party. "The coach attendant took money from the passenger and made pegs on the seat. After drinking, the passenger started misbehaving and the attendant called the TTE. During this, the passenger slapped the TTE," said Mr Yadav.

On being alerted, railway cops reached the spot and deboarded the drunk passenger and took the TTE into custody. Coach attendant Chauhan had fled by that time and was not found on the train.

Based on a complaint by the passenger, the police registered a case against the two attendants and the ticket examiner. In disciplinary action, the Railways have suspended TTE Rajesh Kumar and asked him to report to the divisional headquarters in Lucknow.

Sources said the two attendants have been suspended as well. They said some passengers also filed complaints against the drunk man.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Railways have assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Mobile numbers of passengers who were in the coach are being obtained to collect information regarding the incident, officials said.