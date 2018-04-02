School Girl Sexually Assaulted By 3 Youths On Delhi-Saharanpur Train The girl told her family about the incident following which the girl's father reported the matter to the police, which registered a criminal case against the trio.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police have arrested one accused, 2 others are still on the run Muzaffarnagar: A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three youths on New Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train following which one of the assailants has been arrested, the police said Monday.



The police have launched the manhunt to trace the two other youths on the run.



The incident took place in the moving train near Kasimpur Kheri railway station under the jurisdiction of Baraut railway police station in Baghpat district on Saturday, said Station House officer of the Baraut railway police station of Government Railway Police, Kiran Raj.



The girl, a class 9 student was returning home to Shamli from Baraut along with her brother-in-law after finding out her examination results at her school, when the assailant intruded in the woman coach of the train and after finding the duo alone in the coach began harassing her, said the woman police officer Kiran Raj.



As the two objected to the unruly behaviour of the youth, they grew all the more violent and sexually assaulted the girl after assaulting and confining the girl's male relative, she said.



After reaching her home, the girl told her family about the incident following which the girl's father reported the matter to the police, which registered a criminal case against the trio.



The police registered a case of sexual assault under sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and for wrongful confinement and physical assault of the victim duo under sections 345 and 352 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.



After lodging the First Information Report, the police managed to apprehend one of the accused Mohit, but two other Bhupender and Vinit are absconding, despite raids on their houses.



A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by three youths on New Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train following which one of the assailants has been arrested, the police said Monday.The police have launched the manhunt to trace the two other youths on the run.The incident took place in the moving train near Kasimpur Kheri railway station under the jurisdiction of Baraut railway police station in Baghpat district on Saturday, said Station House officer of the Baraut railway police station of Government Railway Police, Kiran Raj.The girl, a class 9 student was returning home to Shamli from Baraut along with her brother-in-law after finding out her examination results at her school, when the assailant intruded in the woman coach of the train and after finding the duo alone in the coach began harassing her, said the woman police officer Kiran Raj.As the two objected to the unruly behaviour of the youth, they grew all the more violent and sexually assaulted the girl after assaulting and confining the girl's male relative, she said.After reaching her home, the girl told her family about the incident following which the girl's father reported the matter to the police, which registered a criminal case against the trio. The police registered a case of sexual assault under sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and for wrongful confinement and physical assault of the victim duo under sections 345 and 352 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.After lodging the First Information Report, the police managed to apprehend one of the accused Mohit, but two other Bhupender and Vinit are absconding, despite raids on their houses.