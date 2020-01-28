Andhra School Girl Found Dead On Rail Track; Family Suspects Rape, Murder

The police is now trying to establish if it is a case of homicide or suicide.

A school girl was found dead on a railway track in Palasa town of Andhra Pradesh, about 560 km from state capital Amaravati, on Sunday, police said.

The family of the girl - a class 11 student - said she had gone out to relieve herself at around 2 am but did not return. At around 8 am, her body was found on a train track, about one km away.

The police have filed a murder case and a case of sexual assault under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and on the basis of the family's complaint.

The family has named one of the girl's senior in school in the murder and sex assault case. He was assaulted by angry family members. The accused has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police said last messages received on the girl's mobile was from the boy, a student of class 12.

A senior police officer however told NDTV that there is no evidence of sexual assault. "There was a deep injury on head and limbs that may be due to impact of metal grill hitting head and other body parts of a slow-moving train. The boy, a class 12 student, is being questioned but we are yet to establish that he was anywhere near the location,'' he said.

The police is now trying to establish if it is a case of homicide or suicide.