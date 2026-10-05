"Trying To Disturb Peace Of Region": Assam Student Body On CJP's School Visits

A war of words has erupted between the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the latter's ongoing visits to government schools in Assam.

The development comes days after CJP launched its "School Thik Karo" campaign, aimed at assessing infrastructure and facilities in government schools across the state.

AASU general secretary Samiran Phukan on Sunday questioned CJP's activities, alleging that such visits could contribute to creating an "unstable situation" in the state.

"A volatile situation has started with steps like making visits to Assam schools. At a time when outsiders from the state have been using jihadi networks to spread drug menace in Assam, there is a big question if someone is allegedly trying to disturb the peace of the region," Phukan said.

The CJP, however, expressed disappointment over the AASU leader's remarks.

In a post on X, CJP said it was "deeply shocked and disappointed" by the statement, while recalling AASU's historic role in the Assam Movement and its influence among generations of Assamese youth.

"At times, it sounded more like the voice of a BJP spokesperson than that of a historic student organisation," the CJP said.

The organisation also invited AASU to join its #SchoolThikKoroAbhiyan, urging its members to visit government schools, assess conditions on the ground, interact with students and teachers, and raise questions concerning school infrastructure and facilities.

"Politics can wait. Assam's students cannot. Joi Aai Axom," the CJP said.

The CJP further maintained that portions of AASU's statement appeared closer to the language of a political spokesperson than the independent voice traditionally associated with the students' organisation.

The exchange marks a fresh public disagreement between the two organisations over the role and approach of civil society groups in addressing issues concerning Assam's government schools.