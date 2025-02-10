"Trust, Patience": PM Modi's 'Leadership' Tips On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first episode of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' shared tips on leadership with the students at Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery. According to PM Modi, teamwork, trust, and patience, are key elements of becoming a good leader. However, the first and foremost thing to become a leader is to change yourself, he said.

"Leadership is not imposed, people around you accept you. For this, you have to change yourself. To become a leader, it is very important to learn teamwork...patience and earning trust is very necessary," he told the students.

Asking the students what the definition of a leader is, PM Modi laughed and said, "It's someone wearing 'kurta-pyjama', a jacket, giving speeches on various platforms" - in reference to himself. "That's not just the case. If anyone becomes a leader their job is not to correct other's mistakes. It's to make yourself an example," he added.

Citing the example of a class monitor, the PM said, "If everyone has to come on time but the class monitor himself does not adhere to the rules, will anyone listen to him? No. But for example, if a teacher has given you homework...the class monitor finishes it first and even helps others, then that is a good leader."

"If you are preaching about cleanliness but creating filth, then you cannot be a leader. For becoming a leader, teamwork is important, along with understanding and patience. You have to be there for your peers, and that will bring trust. This trust will ensure your leadership," he added.

PM Modi also told the students that respect cannot be demanded, but one has to earn it.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha', which was aired at 11 am today, will be held in eight episodes.

Many celebrities and famous personalities will be attending such as: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Boxer Mary Kom, Athlete Avani Lekhara, Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka), and Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary). Business leaders such as Sonali Sabharwal and Radhika Gupta will also be in attendance.

Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is held annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. During the event, participants get a chance to ask the Prime Minister questions. The online registration for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025 started on December 14, 2024, and concluded on January 14, 2025.

This year, 36 students from each state and union territory were selected to engage directly with PM Modi.

The event has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over five crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad.