Trump's Polarising Campaign Backed By Unemployed: Rahul Gandhi

Congress's Rahul Gandhi has taken a jibe at US President Donald Trump today, saying his "polarising campaign is backed by the unemployed". His comments were made at Colombia's EIA University and came amid Trump's imposition of 50 per cent tariff on India.

This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi had attributed the election of Donald Trump to unemployment.

In 2017, speaking to the students at Princeton University, Gandhi had said leaders like Narendra Modi and Donald Trump are being elected all over the world as the people are in pain due to unemployment.

"I think, the central reason why Mr Modi arose and to an extent why Mr Trump came, is the question of jobs in India and in the United States.

There's a large part of our populations that simply do not have jobs and cannot see a future. And, so they are feeling pain. And they have supported these types of leaders," Mr Gandhi told students.

Speaking at Colombia this time he said in America, "most of the people polarizing with Trump are those who have lost their jobs in the manufacturing sector".

China has demonstrated production in a non-democratic environment, but for democratic nations the need is to replicate it in a "democratic structure".

Therefore, the challenge "is to develop a model of production in a democratic environment that can compete with China," he said.

In India, despite the current economic growth, "We are unable to provide jobs because we are a service-based economy and are unable to produce".