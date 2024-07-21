Truck Dumps Gravel On 2 Women, Tries To Bury Them Alive In Madhya Pradesh

Two women were nearly buried alive in Madhya Pradesh when gravel was dumped on them from a dumper. The attack in Hinauta, Rewa district, was a fallout of a land dispute.

The women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were buried up to their waist and neck in the pile of gravel. They were eventually rescued by locals. By then, one woman had lost consciousness and required medical attention.



The confrontation occurred in the Mangawa police station area, when a road construction project in the village sparked protests from the women.

They claimed that the land was leased and opposed the construction.

But their objections were ignored, and the situation escalated when the dumper driver, allegedly on orders from local strongmen, dumped gravel on them.



The video of the incident circulated widely shows the women at the back of the dumper just before being buried in gravel.

They were subsequently taken to the Community Health Center in Gangev.



Senior police officer Vivek Lal confirmed the ongoing investigation.

"The women were protesting, and the dumper overturned the gravel, burying them. Both parties have a dispute over family land," Mr Lal said. "First, there was a physical altercation, and then the gravel was thrown on Mamta and Asha Pandey," he added.



According to the complaint filed by the victims, they were attacked while trying to prevent gravel from being laid on their leased land. They accused several individuals -- Gaukaran Prasad Pandey, Mahendra Prasad Pandey, and others -- of assaulting them and ordering the dumper driver to bury them.



State Congress chief Jeetu Patwari criticised the state government's failure to protect women, highlighting that crimes against women is highest in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union Minister Arun Yadav condemned the dominance of gangsters and alleged that vulnerable groups face continuous harassment under the BJP government.



Mr Lal said the investigation is being conducted thoroughly, and witness testimonies are being analyzed. "A casehas been registered, and we are pursuing all leads," Mr Lal said.