Truck Collides With Mumbai-Amravati Train, Passengers Safe

A truck collided with the Mumbai-Amravati Express at a railway crossing near the Bodwad Railway Station in Maharashtra on Friday morning, briefly disrupting the railway traffic. According to railway officials, all passengers and the truck driver were safe and escaped without any injuries.

A video of the collision shows the truck split in two, with smoke coming out of the engine. The truck's front portion can be seen entangled with the train's engine. However, the train's engine was reportedly not damaged.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A truck collided with Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway station between Bhusawal and Badnera sections of the Bhusawal division. The incident occurred when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing. There is no injury to the truck driver or any… pic.twitter.com/WLE1YCN6I4 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

Officials said that the incident took place around 4:30 am when the truck carrying wheat attempted to cross the railway tracks through an unauthorised route, reported the Times of India.

"The level-crossing has been long closed and was replaced by a Railway over Bridge. The truck still broke into the old level crossing stopper to land on the truck," a senior official told TOI.

The crash reportedly damaged the railway infrastructure, including overhead electric wires. This disrupted the railway traffic briefly, which was restored around 8:50 am.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, officials said.