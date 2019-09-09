Trouble For Kamal Nath As Home Ministry Wants 1984 Riots Case Reopened

1984 anti-Sikh riots: A case has been re-opened against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

A case naming Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Congress's Kamal Nath, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi, may soon be reopened, as a green signal came today from the Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah.

The ministry's decision came days after the arrest of Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri in connection with the AgustaWestland case. Last month, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram was also arrested by the Central Bureau Of Investigation.

Kamal Nath has always denied having a role in the riots. The matter came up when he was named as the state's Chief Minister by the Congress and protests were held in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on the day he took oath.

Kamal Nath, along with the party's Delhi leaders Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar, were accused of instigating crowds in 1984 after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was shot dead by her own bodyguards.

Witnesses had alleged that Kamal Nath had led a mob outside central Delhi's Rakabganj gurdwara and two Sikhs were killed in his presence. But Kamal Nath was given the benefit of doubt by the Nanavati Commission, which investigated the matter.

The commission had heard testimonies from two people, including then Indian Express reporter, Sanjay Suri, which established Kamal Nath was present at the spot. Admitting he was present, Kamal Nath had said he was trying to calm the mob down.

Sajjan Kumar was convicted in one of the cases.

Last year, the Delhi High Court had upheld the conviction of 88 people in connection with the riots. Calling it a "landmark judgment", senior advocate HS Phulka said the court has criticised the fact that despite the recovery of 95 bodies, none of the accused were charged with murder.

The court's decision came two years after the Centre decided to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the 220-plus closed cases in the 1984 riots, which former Home Minister Rajnath Singh had described as "genocide".

The Akali Dal, which is a BJP ally, said the government has met their long-standing demand and called for Kamal Nath's resignation.

Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a member of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi immediately ask Kamal Nath to resign as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He also sought protection for two witnesses who are ready to testify in court against Kamal Nath.

"Reopening of the case against Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in the #1984sikhgenocide is a victory for the Sikhs. This is the result of our sustained efforts to reopen cases wrongfully deemed as solved. Now, Kamal Nath will pay for his crimes," union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal tweeted.

