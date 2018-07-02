Congress' Priyanka Chaturvedi Threatened In Tweet, Troll's Handle Deleted

Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the tweet from the troll handle which has since been taken down.

Not long after Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj became a target of the online troll army, it's Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi now who is being intimidated on social media. Ms Chaturvedi shared on Twitter that on Sunday, a troll, @GirishK1605, threatened to harm her 10-year-old daughter. The Twitter handle is no longer available.

The 38-year-old Congress leader, in her tweet, pointed out that the troll account had a picture of Lord Ram and yet "it didn't stop him from making such disgusting comments". She has filed a complaint with Mumbai police, who have assured prompt action. "Will take legal recourse," she said.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms Chaturvedi said that the harassment began after a fake quote on the recent gang-rape of a seven-year-old in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur was attributed to her.

"The quote on Facebook showed that I was supporting the accused. This went viral on various social media platforms," she told NDTV.

भगवान राम के नाम से ट्विटर हैंडल चलाकर, पहले तो मेरा गलत बयान लगाते हो, फिर मेरी बेटी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हो। कुछ शर्म हो तो चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो वरना भगवान राम ही इसका सबक सिखाएंगे तुम जैसे नीच सोच वाले इंसान को।

cc @MumbaiPolice please take action. https://t.co/Ujs7wLia9v - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2018



It shocked and disgusted her that her 10-year-old child, who has nothing to do with politics and doesn't have any understanding of political ideologies, is being threatened.

Yes I plan to file an FIR. Also for kind attention of @MumbaiPolice , this fake quote with my pic is being shared on varioua FB pages with call for violence directed at me, I would request you to treat this as urgent. https://t.co/112Ctsa3Z4 - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 1, 2018

"This is where the discourse has reached. I have got support not just from my own party, but people from different parties have condemned such behaviour. Unfortunately, the party which is in power refuses to acknowledge that these kind of threats have become a regular phenomenon for women with a differing point of view with regards to the government," she said.

Many thanks to all those who have called&tweeted in support. Grateful. I am convinced that if there is evil in society there is even greater goodness.

PS: If I am a fierce woman, let me assure you am a fiercer mom & will not let those who target my children get away with threats. - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) July 2, 2018

She also accused the ruling party of failing to support their own minister when she was being mercilessly trolled on social media.

Ms Swaraj -- who is popular on Twitter for helping out people facing difficulties -- was trolled for days after her ministry gave clearance for the passport of an inter-faith couple and took action against an official who allegedly harassed them.

Her husband Swaraj Kaushal gave it back to a troll who had prescribed physical violence against the minister in a tweet. Her supporters, too, condemned the offensive tweet and questioned the foreign ministry's action in the case.

The Congress and several opposition leaders extended their support to the union minister. Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi complimented her for the grace and dignity with which she had handled the trolls in a tweet.