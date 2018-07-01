For Troll Who Targetted Sushma Swaraj, Her Husband's Emotional Response

Sushma Swaraj is being targetted on Twitter after a huge controversy over the grant of passport for an inter-faith couple

Updated: July 01, 2018 17:37 IST
Sushma Swaraj and her husband Swaraj Kaushal have been targeted by trolls on Twitter

New Delhi: 

Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal today gave a deeply emotional response to an ugly, abusive tweet targetting the foreign minister over the grant of passport to an inter-faith couple last month. Swaraj Kaushal yesterday highlighted the shocking tweet -- which prescribed physical violence against the minister.

But while many condemned the offensive tweet, others targetted him, questioning the foreign ministry's action in the case.

Today, the former Governor of Mizoram posted:

A second tweet read:

Ms Swaraj -- who has been widely  admired on Twitter for helping out people facing difficulties -- is being trolled for days after her ministry gave clearance for the passport of an inter-faith couple and took action against an official who allegedly harassed them.

The couple, who needed to renew one passport and sought a new one, complained to the minister last week that they were humiliated during their interview. The man said he was asked to change his religion, his wife said she was asked to change her name. The officer claimed that he had broken no rules.

Ms Swaraj, who was on a visit abroad at the time, took a swipe at the trolls on her return, tweeting: "I was out of India from 17th to 23rd June 2018. I do not know what happened in my absence. However, I am honoured with some tweets. I am sharing them with you. So I have liked them".

But this triggered another spate of abuse and criticism from Twitter users.

Last evening, Swaraj Kaushal tweeted, "Friends, please see this," tagging the troll whose Twitter profile mentions the name Mukesh Gupta with "IIT Delhi" in the handle. Later, when the troll deleted the tweet, he posted a screenshot. Today, the Twitter handle appears to have been deleted or blocked.

Sushma SwarajSwaraj Kaushal

