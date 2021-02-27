Tripura Truck Driver Assaulted By Gang In SUV, Dies From His Injuries

Police sources said the incident took plate late Friday night (Representational)

A truck driver was assaulted by a group of unidentified men in Tripura's Dhalai district, around 70 km east of state capital Agartala, sometime between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on Friday, police sources said.

The driver has been identified as 54-year-old Pradip Debnath, a resident of Teliamura who was transporting goods from Assam. Police sources said the accused also stole Rs 40,000 from Mr Debnath. According to his assistant, who was sleeping at the time, the accused drove up in a SUV.

The entire incident took place near a school on the outskirts of a town called Ambassa.

Police sources said the accused drove up in a Mahindra Bolero. They stopped the truck, dragged Mr Debnath out of the vehicle and began thrashing him.

Mr Debnath's assistant woke up and managed to run away.

Locals who heard Mr Debnath's scream rushed to the spot to find him seriously injured and lying on the road in a pool of his own blood.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where he died from his injuries, police sources said.