Tripura Royal Scion Says BJP Wants To Talk On Greater Tipraland Ahead Of Polls

Pradyot Manikya Debbarma confirmed BJP invited Tipra Motha for Tripura election alliance

Ahead of the Tripura assembly election, the Home Ministry has invited the regional party Tipra for talks on their Greater Tipraland demand for indigenous communities. Party chief and royal scion Pradyot Manikya Debbarma today confirmed the invitation on a social media post.

Tipra has emerged as a key political force in the state. In at least 25 out of the 60 seats, it has promised written assurances from the centre on constitutional safeguards for indigenous tribes of Tripura as a precondition for any national party for a pre-poll alliance.

"Contrary to rumours there has been no talks of seat sharing as reported with any party, we have received intimation from ministry of home affairs that they would like to talk to us on our demand for a constitutional solution to our demand of Greater Tipraland," Mr Debburman wrote in a Facebook post.

"We have repeatedly said until we don't get a written assurances from GOI (government of India) on the constitutional solution of our demand, we will not go for any alliance, leave alone seat-sharing. Please don't jump the gun and relax, we know how to negotiate for our people to the maximum," he wrote.

The development comes at a time when the BJP in Delhi is finalising its candidates list. Political analysts believe the BJP is making a last attempt for a pre-poll alliance with Tipra.

Tipra sources said Home Minister Amit Shah and Tipra Motha team led by Mr Debburman would likely meet in Delhi over the demand for Greater Tipraland, and based on it, an alliance with the BJP may be formed.

Tipra Motha leaders including its president BK Hrangkhawl, Animesh Debbarma, former minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, Chitta Ranjan Debbarma and Jagadish Debbarma will go to Delhi, where Mr Debburman already had an initial meeting with Mr Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Mr Sarma is the chief of the BJP-led Northeast Democratic Alliance. Tipra is not a member.

Tipra sources said the talks over the demand for Tipraland may include discussions on Article 244A of the Constitution, direct funding for Tripura tribal autonomous council from the centre and increase of tribal reserved seats in Tripura from 20 to 30.