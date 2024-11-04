Tripura Minister Sparks Row With 'Waqf-Sanatan Board' Comment

Sudhangshu Das is no stranger to controversies

Tripura's minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Sudhangshu Das, has sparked controversy with his comment that if Muslims have Wakf Board, Hindus should be entitled to have 'Sanatan Board'. Other communities like Christians and Sikhs should have their separate boards, he said in a social media post, adding that unless that happens, all such boards should be cancelled.

In a post from his official Facebook handle, Sudhangshu Das wrote, "This country is a secular and democratic country as per the Indian Constitution, where all citizens have equal rights".

"So, if Muslims have Wakf Board, then there should be Sanatan Board for Hindus, separate boards should be given for Christians, Sikhs and all other religions, or else (such boards) for all religions should be cancelled and equal rights for all citizens should be introduced," read a rough translation of his Bengali post.

"This is my appeal to the Government of India," he added with the hashtag #HinduUnity.

The post has led to sharp reaction from the Opposition.

"He (Das) has been sworn in twice as MLA, once as minister till now. All those oaths were taken in the name of the Constitution but it seems he has failed to develop respect and show dignity for the Constitution. He has made several other comments previously that we objected to. If he chooses to make such comments, he should step down from his government position and then make random comments as a common public," said CPM state secretary and former Lok Sabha MP Jitendra Chaudhary.

Mr Das is no stranger to controversies.

In September this year, he landed in another controversy by saying in a social media post that he felt Hindus did not have the moral right to perform puja of gods and goddesses any more. A community that can't save its deities and temples from infidel jihadis (bidhormi jihadi), does not have the right, he wrote.