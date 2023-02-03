Tripura Left Front Manifesto Promises Free Power, More Tribal Autonomy

Tripura Left Front released its manifesto for the assembly election

Reappointment of retrenched 10,323 government school teachers, employment for young people and restoration of law and order are some of the main promises featured in the CPI(M)-led Left Front manifesto ahead of the February 16 assembly election in Tripura.

The election manifesto, released by Left Front convener Narayan Kar, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury and other Left leaders, also promised maximum possible autonomy to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Mr Chowdhury said the BJP government at the centre kept pending the 125th Amendment to the Constitution but has been giving tall promises for the welfare of tribals.

This amendment provides for administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram to safeguard the rights of the tribal population and their socioeconomic development.

The manifesto also promised jobs for at least 2.5 lakh people in government, semi-government and private sectors in the next five years; free electricity for up to 50 units per family, land allotment to landless people and a ban on privatisation of government-run educational institutions.

Among the other 81 promises in the manifesto are restoration of democratic, religious and political rights, and general law and order "destroyed by the BJP government", besides a war against drugs and efforts to ensure 200 days of work under the MGNREGA.