Tripura Government Schools Shut Till April 23 Due To Heat Wave

Heat wave conditions will prevail over parts of the country for the next few days. (Representational)

All government-run and state-aided schools in Tripura will be closed from April 18 to 23 due to heat wave-like conditions persisting in the state, the Tripura government announced on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, chief minister Manik Shah said the decision was taken while keeping in mind the adverse affects of the blistering heat on young students. He also advised private institutions to follow suit and remain closed for a week.

The heat wave across the state may cause bad impact on health of the students. In this view, the state government has decided to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools closed with effect from April 18, 2023 to April 23, 2023. — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) April 17, 2023

"Besides, the private-run schools have been requested to keep their institutions closed during that period," he added. No such advisory has been issued for colleges and universities in the state, officials said.

Around 7 lakh students are currently enrolled in 4,226 state-run and state-aided schools in Tripura.

Temperatures in the state have been hovering around 39 degree Celsius leading to heat wave like conditions. Tripura is unlikely to receive any rainfall till April 20, according to weather officials.

The decision comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that all educational institutions in the state will be closed for a week in view of the "severe" heatwave conditions. She said there were reports of students complaining of headaches and other health issues in the last few days.

The India Meteorological Department has said that heat wave conditions will prevail over parts of the country for the next few days.