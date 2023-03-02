As BJP Heads To Victory, Ex Royal's Party Is Tripura Election's Big Story

Tipra Motha is led by former royal Pradyot Manikya

The BJP appears set to retain power in Tripura and the Congress-Left alliance has put up a dismal show, but the big story in this election in the Tipra Motha led by former royal Pradyot Manikya.

The tribal party, which has been pushing the demand for a 'Greater Tipraland', is ahead in 11 seats now -- a phenomenal performance for a party making its Assembly poll debut.

Tipra Motha had contested 42 out of the 60 seats, including 20 Assembly segments reserved for candidates from Scheduled Tribes.

In the run-up to the polls, Tipra Motha's rallies had drawn huge crowds and it was being seen as a possible x factor in this election.

The BJP had initially reached out to Tipra Motha, but the talks between the two sides fell through when the tribal party stuck to its statehood demand and the BJP did not agree.

As per the current trends, the BJP is unlikely to need any support for forming the government as it is headed to a majority with its ally IPFT. The IPFT, however, has faced a massive setback in the reserved seats. From its 2018 victory tally of eight, it is now leading in only one seat, indicating a shift of support to Tipra Motha.

The state BJP, however, has sent out feelers, saying it is ready to accept every demand of Tipra Motha, except 'Greater Tipraland'.

Mr Debbarma had earlier told NDTV that he would rather sit in the Opposition than compromise on its core demand.

A former state Congress chief, Mr Debbarma had quit the party, accusing the high command of pressuring him to accommodate corrupt leaders.

In 2019, he started a social organisation fighting for the rights of the indigenous people of the state. In 2021, the outfit contested and swept the Tripura's tribal areas autonomous district council election, setting the stage for its debut in the Assembly poll arena.