After Biplab Deb, Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Also Tests Covid+

After Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his deputy, Jishnu Debbarma has also tested positive in Tripura this afternoon.

The deputy Chief Minister was in home isolation.

Jishnu Debbarma wrote in his Facebook post, "Today I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have taken home quarantine. Let's all keep safe and be safe."

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had on Wednesday morning informed through social media platforms that he had tested positive for the virus.

Through his post, Mr Deb had also asked those who have come in contact with him to put themselves into isolation.

"I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," CM Deb had informed through his post.