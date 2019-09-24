Tripura Congress Chief Quits, Accuses Boss of Taking BJP's Advice

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman had threatened to resign last week.

Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Manikya Deb Barman has resigned as the party chief, after falling out with the central leadership over the Assam Citizens' list and how the party wants to run its state units in the northeast.

Sources said the erstwhile royal is getting feelers from the BJP's key northeast strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma, but sources said he is more likely to join Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP (National People's Party). A senior NPP leader hinted that along with Mr Deb Barman, a large section of the state Congress might shift to the NPP.

Last week, Mr Deb Barman had threatened to resign over his petition in the Supreme Court in which he requested the implementation of an Assam-like citizens' list in the state.

The 41-year-old alleged that senior Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro -- the party's Goa leader in charge of the seven north-eastern states -- is pressurising him to withdraw the petition. He had also alleged that Mr Faleiro was taking advice on the state-level party post from a few MLAs, who switched from the Congress to the BJP.

In his resignation letter, a copy of which is available with NDTV, Mr Deb Barman has launched a scathing attack on Mr Falerio, accusing him of hobnobbing with state level BJP leaders.

"Having to endure constant jibes, humiliation and interference from your office while trying to build the Congress cadre made functioning as President next to impossible," he wrote.

"Though even at this juncture, I can safely say that I have worked to the best of my capabilities to build a cadre, perhaps the biggest error on my part was my silent acquiescence to your instructions of consulting with members of the BJP, who till date continue to be MLAs in the saffron party. It was deeply worrying that a National General Secretary of the Congress Party was openly interacting with members of the BJP and taking instructions from them on how to conduct day to day affairs of the State Unit. My silence was a mistake and I regret not having paid heed to my conscience, though I am firmly doing so now," his letter read.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Deb Barman alleged that Mr Falerio tried to "pressurise" him on various occasions to appoint people who have recently defected from the BJP and worse, are still members of the BJP, into the new PCC Committee.

He has also alleged that Mr Falerio has misused party funds.

"The misuse of funds through your observer Kipa Kaha in Sikkim elections is common knowledge, which has been duly reported to the Congress President and the Treasurer as well. I wonder why the other observer, Rajesh Joshi, was completely overlooked in this process. The Sikkim PCC President Shri Bharat Bassnet, a good hardworking Congressman pleaded with you during the elections about the lack of support because almost 60 per cent of his allocated funds were never given to him, yet you ignored him," the letter read.

Mr Deb Barman also alleged that the AICC is 'responsible' for the dismal position of the Congress in northeast.

The Congress today is its "own worst enemy" he wrote, "because of people like you" who treat it as a business.

"Many leaders in the AICC look at the North East as a cash cow with no interest in building the party, rather just use it as a conduit for money-making. The AICC has also destroyed the Northeast region with one incompetent General Secretary after another," the letter added.

