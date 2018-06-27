Tripura Chief Minister Rubbishes Social Media Reports About Illegal Harvesting Of Minor's Organs

The body of the boy was found in a rubber garden near his house after hours of search.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has rubbished social media reports about illegal harvesting of the kidneys and other vital organs of a minor found killed in the Tulabagan area of West Tripura district on Tuesday night.

Citing the autopsy report, Mr Deb said the kidneys and other organs of the 11-year-old boy were found intact.

The boy had gone missing from his residence in the Tulabagan locality on Tuesday and his body was recovered from a nearby jungle in the evening, police said.

After the incident came to light, social media reports claimed that the boy's kidney and other vital organs were illegally removed, triggering panic among people.

Wounds were spotted on the body of the boy, son of a daily wager. Policemen were yet to determine the reason behind the murder and no arrest has been made yet.

"The kidneys and other vital organs of the deceased weren't taken out of the body of Purna Biswas (11) as rumoured by a section of people," the chief minister informed the assembly, citing the autopsy report prepared by a medical board.

In a bid to counter the social media reports, Mr Deb said there was no facility for kidney or liver transplant in the entire state or even in the adjacent districts of Bangladesh.

"There has been a systematic attempt to create unrest in the state," Mr Deb, who took over the reins of Tripura in March ending the 25-year-rule of the CPI(M), said.

"It appears a section of people are creating trouble ever since the new government declared a war against the illegal trade of ganja, heroin and cough syrups to make Tripura an addiction-free state," he said.

Later, a resolution condemning the incident was passed in the assembly unanimously.