Trinamool Releases 'Tripura Files' To Spotlight BJP's Misrule

TMC has fielded candidates from 4 assembly seats. (Representational)

The Trinamool Congress today released a short documentary "Tripura Files", similar to controversial "The Kashmir Files", to highlight under development, misrule, backwardness in Tripura since Independence, Trinamool party leaders ahead of the bypolls.

The Trinamool Congress' Tripura in-charge Rajib Banerjee said the short film "Tripura Files" is being made in many episodes. He said the upcoming by-elections would be the end of BJP's misgovernance in Tripura.

Mr Banerjee, while addressing the media, said, the "Tripura Files" will highlight undemocratic activities, violence, atrocities that took place under the Left Front's 35 years of governance (1978-1988 and 1993-2018) and under the BJP-led goverment's 51-month rule in Tripura.

He was accompanied by TMC's Tripura state President Subal Bhowmik, Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev and candidates for the by-polls that will take place on June 23. The Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates in four assembly seats.

Rajib Banerjee said that "with the strength and guidance of Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool would win the by-elections and the early general assembly elections in the state." He further added, the social schemes that are functional in West Bengal would be implemented in Tripura without any tax imposition.

He added that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is the only leader in India who not only defeated the Left parties in West Bengal after 34 years but also beat the BJP in the state.