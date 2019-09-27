Biplab Deb's Tweet On Tripura Bypoll Result Mentions PM, Amit Shah

Biplab Deb tweeted on Badharghat by-election result this afternoon.

Chief Minister Biplab Deb today said people of Tripura have "once again showed their faith" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as BJP's Mimi Majumder gained a significant lead this afternoon in Badharghat assembly constituency where bypolls were held earlier this week.

Mr Deb thanked the people in Badharghat and congratulated Ms Majumdar in a tweet. "Thank you Badharghat for trusting our Gov't! I Congratulate our @BJP4India 's candidate Smt. Mimi Majumdar, dedicated Karyakartas, people of Badharghat for this victory in by-election. Once again people of Tripura have Showed their faith on PM @narendramodi ji & HM @AmitShah ji," he wrote.

BJP's Mimi Majumdar is leading with over 44 per cent votes in Badharghat. The closest second is Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Bulti Biswas.

On Monday, apart from Badharghat, bypolls were also held in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of votes for all the three constituencies began this morning.

In Badharghat, the bypolls were held after the death of ruling BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar in April. Of the 57,908 voters, 79.29 per cent had cast their votes on Monday, the Election Commission said.

While the Election Commission said polling was held peacefully, CPI (M) West Tripura District secretary Pabitra Kar had alleged that polling agents of the party were forced to leave 21 booths on the day of voting by the "goons of ruling BJP and two of them were beaten up".

BJP spokesperson Ashoke Sinha, however, termed the CPI(M) allegations as "baseless". "People voted in a festive mood. It was completely peaceful. ECI has done a good job", Mr Sinha said.

