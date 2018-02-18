Tripura Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: Voting Begins, Left Front's 25-Year-Long Run Faces BJP Challenge

New Delhi: Voting in 59 seats of Tripura's 60-seat assembly began at 7 am today. Polling in Charilam constituency has been postponed to March 12 after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) candidate Ramendra Narayan Debbarma. The Election Commission ha set up 3,214 polling stations in Tripura; 47 of them are being managed by women. A total of 292 candidates, including 23 women, will fight the closely-watched contest today. The Left Front and the BJP have fielded candidates for all the seats while Congress will contest all but one seat. With almost 47,803 new voters and 11 third-gender voters, almost 26 lakh people are eligible to vote today. The results will be out on March 3, the same day when results of the Meghalaya and Nagaland assembly elections will also be announced.
Here are the live updates of the Tripura assembly election 2018:
Voting that started at 7 am will end at 4 pm. Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Sriram Taranikanti said Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police RK Pachnanda has been appointed special observer to coordinate security forces deployed in the state. Senior police officer Akhil Kumar Shukla said tight security measures are in place across Tripura for free and fair elections. Three hundred companies of central armed forces have been deployed across Tripura along with state armed personnel and the police, he said, adding the Border Security Force is keeping a close watch along the 856-km-long in Tripura in the Indian side on the border with Bangladesh.
The CPI(M) is contesting in 57 seats and while the other Left Front constituents, the RSP, Forward Bloc and CPI, in one seat each in the Tripura assembly election 2018. The BJP, which has forged an alliance with tribal outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), has fielded 51 candidates. IPFT will contest in the remaining nine seats. The Congress is going it alone in Tripura this time and will contest in 59 seats. The party has not fielded any candidate for Kakrabon constituency in Gomati district.
Voters queue up at polling booth number 31-34 in Tripura's Udaipur. Fifty-nine out of the total 60 seats are being contested in the Tripura assembly election 2018. The Election Commission said it has issued instructions to ensure that polling stations are located at ground floor and sturdy ramps are provided for people with special needs.
The BJP's offensive in Tripura was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed four rallies in the Left-ruled state in the north-east. Mr Sarkar, who is running for his fifth term as chief minister, led the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) campaign, addressing some 50 rallies in the state. Other CPI(M) leaders such as Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat supported the party's campaign.
