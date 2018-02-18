Tripura Assembly Election 2018 LIVE: Voting Begins, Left Front's 25-Year-Long Run Faces BJP Challenge

The CPI(M) is contesting in 57 seats and while the other Left Front constituents, the RSP, Forward Bloc and CPI, in one seat each in the Tripura assembly election 2018. The BJP, which has forged an alliance with tribal outfit Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), has fielded 51 candidates. IPFT will contest in the remaining nine seats. The Congress is going it alone in Tripura this time and will contest in 59 seats. The party has not fielded any candidate for Kakrabon constituency in Gomati district.