3,500 Families Homeless After Heavy Rain In Tripura Although the rain stopped this morning, over 500 families have been evacuated to six relief camps during the period in West Tripura's Sadar sub-division as their homes were submerged by water.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Assam-Agartala National Highway was opened for vehicular movement. (Representational) Agartala: Over 3,500 families have been rendered homeless in Tripura as heavy rain hit the state during the past 24 hours, officials said today.



The water level in the river Howrah, which passes through the capital town, was flowing slightly below the danger level at 12 pm, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sadar Tapan Kumar Das said.



"The situation may turn worse if the state receives fresh shower as predicted by the meteorological department. We are ready to meet any eventuality as all officials concerned are alerted," he said.



The Assam-Agartala National Highway, considered lifeline of the state, was opened for vehicular movement after clearing debris late last night. The road remained cut off for several hours due to land slips at Atharamura hill yesterday.



According to the latest report of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), over 3,500 families are lodged in 89 relief camps as heavy downpour inundated their dwelling houses in some sub-divisions.



Kumarghat and Panisagar in Unakoti district, Sabroom in South Tripura district, Amarpur in Gomati district and Telimaura in Khowai district are hard hit by the rain, a SEOC official said.



NDRF and TSR personnel are working in co-ordination with the respective district administrations to render help to the affected families, he said adding there was no report of human casualty but, damage to crops was extensive, official sources said.



