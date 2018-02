The state government has appointed a triple talaq victim as a member of the newly-constituted UP State Minorities Commission, an official spokesperson said.Sofiya Ahmed, a 24-year-old commerce graduate, had married a man in Kanpur in 2015. The relationship ended with triple talaq a year later.After that, Sofiya raised her voice against the practice of instant divorce and had also approached the Supreme Court against it. She joined the BJP in December 2016.To be headed by former MLC Tanvir Ahmed Usmani, the other members of the minorities panel are Rumana Siddiqui, Syed Iqbal Haider, Suresh Jain Rituraj, Sukhdarshan Bedi, Manoj Kumar Masih, Afzal Chaudhary and Mohammad Alam.