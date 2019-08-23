'Triple Talaq' Law To Be Examined By Top Court, Notice Issued To Centre

Triple Talaq law was cleared last month by parliament.

The law that makes "Triple Talaq", a controversial Islamic practice that allows men to divorce their wives instantly, punishable, will be examined by the Supreme Court. The top court has sent a notice to the government.

The contentious bill to ban Triple Talaq was passed in parliament last month. The bill that seeks to end the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering "talaq" thrice, saw stiff opposition in the Lok Sabha but had a smooth passage in the Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, had tweeted that it was a victory of gender justice.

The government maintains that the Triple Talaq bill is a step towards ensuring gender equality and justice and that the opposition parties were politicising the issue.

The opposition parties had demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee for further deliberation and scrutiny. They were against the provision for a three-year jail term for erring husbands and claimed that the proposed law will be misused to victimise Muslims.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.