Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan Shares First Pics of Son From Diwali Celebrations

Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan has shared the first pictures of her son on social media. Ms Jahan, her husband Yash Dasgupta and son Yishaan were snapped in colour coordinated outfits on Diwali night.

The pictures were shared on popular photo sharing app Instagram by the 31-year-old legislator, who has faced a barrage of questions over her marriage.

In a recent Instagram update, Ms Jahan referred to Yash Dasgupta as her "husband", appearing to confirm that the couple are married. Ms Nusrat's Instagram updates also appeared to address speculation about the baby's father.

The Basirhat MP welcomed a baby boy on August 26 - she and her estranged husband Nikhil Jain separated some months ago. Earlier this year, Nusrat Jahan said in a statement that her marriage was not valid under the Indian law.

The two were married in Turkey's Bodrum in 2019. Following the separation, Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta often featured in headlines for their romance.