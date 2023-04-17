CBI Summons For Abhishek Banerjee Hours After Court Relief In Another Case

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tomorrow for questioning in a multi-crore cattle smuggling case. Mr Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, got the CBI summons today just hours after the Supreme Court paused an investigation against him for alleged corruption in recruiting teachers.

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal, who is considered close to the Chief Minister, was arrested in July last year in the same case.

The CBI summons to Mr Banerjee is likely to add to the intense friction between opposition parties and the BJP-led centre over alleged misuse of central agencies to target them.

Just yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI as a witness in a case of alleged corruption in framing a liquor policy.

Opposition leaders in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month accused his government of deliberately sending central agencies after them with false cases.

Later, PM Modi at a CBI event told the agency not to spare anyone in fighting corruption. "The country is with you," PM Modi had said at the event in Delhi.

Before reports of the CBI summons to her nephew came today, Ms Banerjee said the centre tends to send the CBI and other agencies every time the opposition parties talk about unity for the national election 2024.

They want to show the Arvind Kejriwal matter as an example that "look, this is what you get," Ms Banerjee said.

Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim said the allegation of cattle smuggling is a fabricated one as the Border Security Force (BSF), which is under Home Minister Amit Shah's ministry, keeps an eye along the border with Bangladesh.

Alluding to Mr Mondal, the arrested Trinamool leader from Birbhum district, Mr Hakim said, "Our leader is behind bars in connection with the cattle smuggling case, while cows come from Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh and go to Bangladesh illegally through the international borders, which are under the supervision of the BSF."