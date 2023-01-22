Trinamool Youth Leader Arrested In Illegal Teachers' Appointment Case

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Kuntal Ghosh's twin flats.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers' recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Mr Ghosh was first detained on Saturday morning by ED officials following overnight search operations at his apartment in Chinar Park area and then arrested, the official said.

The area, near the city airport, falls under North 24 Parganas district.

"We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today," the official told PTI.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Mr Ghosh's twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started on Friday morning, he added.

Later talking about Mr Ghosh's alleged involvement in the scam, the ED personnel said that the arrested Trinamool leader has been involved in "collecting" money from aspirants for the teachers' jobs.

The central agency officer also hinted at the involvement of a few senior "people" in the state government for whom "Ghosh has been working and collecting money for recruiting people for the teachers' job in the state."

"It seems he has collected a huge amount of money from people in the pretext of giving them appointments for the teachers' post. He seems to be in touch with senior members of the Trinamool who are also involved in the scam. The investigation is still at a very preliminary stage. We still have several questions which Ghosh is required to answer," the ED officer said.

Incidentally, Mr Ghosh had also been questioned thrice by CBI officials for his alleged role in the same scam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)