Trinamool Worker Allegedly Beaten To Death In Bengal's Cooch Behar

Trinamool Congress worker was thrashed by local BJP worker and his associates in Cooch Behar

A Trinamool Congress worker died after he was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in West Bengal's Cooch Behar on Wednesday, two days after another Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead in Kolkata.

Ajijar Rahaman was thrashed by local BJP worker Azhar Ali and his associates, leading to his death, a Trinamool Congress leader in Cooch Behar alleged.

"Azhar Ali, a member of the BJP and some other people beat up and killed Ajijar Rahaman," the Trinamool Congress leader alleged.

Azhar Ali denied the allegations, saying Ajijar Rahaman was killed over personal enmity.

"A personal issue was the cause, but Trinamool is trying to politicise it. Ajijar Rahaman's family is saying it was due to personal reasons. No BJP worker has any role in it," said Nisith Pramanik, BJP lawmaker from Cooch Behar.

The death comes two days after Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three men on a motorcycle in north Kolkata's Dum Dum.

Mr Kundu was the party's chief of ward number six of North Dum Dum municipality. Two men have been arrested so far.

