Trinamool Welcomes Congress Tweet On Pegasus Snooping Row

Mamata Banerjee will likely meet several opposition leaders in Delhi, including Sonia Gandhi (File)

Amid the ongoing row over suspected snooping through Pegasus spyware, a tweet by the Congress underlining that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee was "targeted" by the spyware ahead of the Bengal Assembly polls as "the Modi government's insecurities are endless", was on Sunday welcomed by the state's ruling party.

The tweet, which came a day before the TMC chief's trip to Delhi, assumes significance as the two parties have been sending feelers to each other for a probable tie-up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Welcoming the tweet by the Congress, which also had a photo of Abhishek Banerjee, veteran TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said that it will pave the way for closer relations between the two parties.

PM Modi took the adage "keep your enemies closer" a little too far, the tweet added.

PM Modi took the adage, "keep your enemies closer" a little too far. #PegasusSnoopgatepic.twitter.com/YfaIP2rH44 — Congress (@INCIndia) July 25, 2021

TMC Rajya Sabha parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien has retweeted the post on Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the party's all-India general secretary.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya claimed that everyone wants an alternative political force that can take on the BJP.

"Those who want to a healthy democratic system are thinking of bringing together all opposition forces, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Mr Bhattacharya said.

The Bengal Chief Minister is likely to meet several top opposition leaders during her visit to the national capital, including Congress' interim president Sonia Gandhi.

State Congress unit's vice-president Diptiman Ghosh had on Friday called for an alliance with the Mamata Banerjee-led party, both at the national and the state levels.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)