'Trinamool Wants To Split Hindu Votes In Goa': PM Invokes Poll Body

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the Trinamool Congress of trying to split the Hindu vote in Goa, alleging it was a claim the party made openly. "The Election Commission should take notice," he added. Elections are being held today on the 40 seats of BJP-ruled Goa, where the Mamata Banerjee-led party is trying to expand its footprint.

Speaking at a rally in Kanpur, PM Modi also attacked Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, accusing them of "looting Uttar Pradesh day and night".

"These people gave free hand to mafias. These ghor pariwarwadi (dynastic people) used to distribute different regions to people in their family. If these people had their way, these people would have made Kanpur's mafiaganj mohalla in every city," he said.



"Every time these people come to election, they come with a new partner. Those who change partners, will they help you? Those who don't trust their partners, how will they trust? After losing, they blame their partners for the loss in election. After March 10 you'll see how they start blaming each other," he added.