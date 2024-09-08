Trinamool MP Threatens To Quit Parliament Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Trinamool MP Jawahar Sircar has threatened to resign over the Mamata Banerjee government's handling of the wave of protests against the rape-murder at a hospital that has shocked the entire country. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Mr Sircar also registered his protest against the corruption within the ruling Trinamool Congress by a section of leaders who, he said, are gaining in strength.

The letter comes on a day a massive statewide protest is due -- it would be the centrepiece of a worldwide chain of protest the expat Bengali community has planned today.

About the protests, he said the government is doing "too little, too late".

"I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital, and was hoping for your direct intervention with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee. It has not happened and whatever punitive steps that government is taking now are too little and quite late," he wrote.

The letter also coincides with a full-page advertisement of the state government in leading dailies, announcing a series of measures it has planned to ensure women's safety.