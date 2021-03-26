Reject 'Outsiders' Making Daily Trips To Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee Attacks BJP

BJP does not have candidates of its own, Abhishek Banerjee said (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said that the upcoming assembly polls are about rejecting "outsiders" who are travelling to West Bengal from Delhi like daily passengers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Trinamool, which has made ''Bengali pride'' its core poll plank, has tagged the party as a "party of outsiders" as its top leaders hail from outside the state.

"The daily passengers are claiming that they will make 'Sonar Bangla', but why could they not make golden Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh?" Mr Banerjee asked.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, said at an election rally here in Bankura district that the PM along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states have been embarking on daily visits to the state from the national capital to campaign for the BJP.

Highlighting that Mamata Banerjee has already turned the state into ''Sonar Bangla'' by providing free education, health and ration to the people, the Diamond Harbour MP asked the voters to show gratitude by casting their votes in favour of Trinamool candidates.

Alleging that PM Modi did not keep his assurances like providing jobs and Rs 15 lakh in the bank accounts of people, the leader said that the chief minister, however, has fulfilled all her promises.

He said, "the BJP does not have candidates of its own and waits for those thrown out by the TMC for nominating them".

Accusing the BJP of copying the Trinamool's manifesto, Ms Banerjee said, "They are stealing our leaders, manifesto and even songs."