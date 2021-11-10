Trinamool Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Protection From Violence in Tripura

The TMC has sought protection for party workers in Tripura ahead of Municipal polls.

The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear a plea from the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging "sustained campaign" of violence against party members in Tripura and demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a retired judge to look into "deliberate police inaction" at the behest of political opponents who are in power in the state. Led by Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP is in power in Tripura.

In a role reversal from BJP demanding a probe against alleged violence against party workers in the recently concluded West Bengal election that saw Ms Banerjee comfortably returning to power, the TMC has said its party workers and leaders have been facing violent attacks and prevented from contesting elections in Tripura. The plea was filed in the top court on October 28 and will be heard tomorrow.

Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) had announced the election to 20 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation in all the eight districts in the state on November 25. The ruling BJP has already won 112 of the 334 seats uncontested in the Agartala Municipal Corporation or AMC and 19 urban local bodies ahead of the elections. 785 candidates of different parties, including BJP, CPI(M)-led Left parties, Trinamool Congress and the Congress are fighting for the remaining 222 seats in the state. Votes will be counted on November 28.

The TMC has sought protection for party workers allegedly facing violence ahead of municipal polls. 30 vehicles belonging to the party have been damaged and party offices vandalised, the party claimed in a plea before the top court. It sought the court's directions to the Tripura government to ensure that it maintains safety and security in areas where the polls will be held. Accusing the state government of ensuring "the deliberate failure of police in taking timely action", it said that it was obligatory for the states to create an atmosphere that would enable unhindered political participation in elections.