Trinamool MLA, Husband Attacked In West Bengal, Blame Rival Faction

Usharani Mondal, her husband were on their way home from a Kali Puja event when they were attacked.

Trinamool Congress MLA Usharani Mondal and her husband were allegedly attacked on Thursday night while on their way home from a Kali Puja event.

The Minakhan MLA, while blaming the rival faction of her own party for the attack, said her husband and North 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad leader Mritunjay Mondal were pulled out of their car and assaulted in front of the police.

The incident occurred at the auto rickshaw stand when the politician couple were on their way home after attending a Kali Puja ceremony at Haroa police station.

"I had gone to the Haroa Police Station to attend the Kali Puja, and my boys were with me. Later, Abdul Khalek Mollah beat me up. I was dragged from the car and beaten up with rod and pushed as well. The boys who were with me were also beaten up badly. He is now saying that someone believed to be with Basudeb Mondal had opened fire. We are living in fear," she said.

Mritunjay Mondal, also a Trinamool Congress leader, said their car was pelted with stones and the MLA was assaulted with a baton. He added that the party's higher leadership has been informed about the incident.

Supporters were also attacked when they came to save the politicians. Around five people were injured, one of whom was sent to a government hospital in Kolkata in a critical condition.

Trinamool Congress leader Abdul Khalek Mollah denied orchestrating the attack on Usharani and Mrityunjay Mondal. He alleged that some people, including the MLA's husband's supporters, attacked his residence with country-made bombs and also opened fire.

"During the elections, Mrityunjay Mondal and Usharani Mondal were not present during Mamata Banerjee's meeting. Mamata Banerjee had suspended her that day from the party. Because of that anger, Mrityunjay Mondal and his supporters are targeting us even today. He is involved in extortion for such a huge some of money that he is not allowing auctions in public. Because of this, people have come out on their own because of their anger against the MLA. There was a Kali Puja inauguration today. The way she (Usharani Mondal) attacked us and bombs were hurled, it was bad situation. An empty shell has been recovered," Abdul Khalek Mollah told reporters.

Abdul Khalek Mollah also accused her of being a BJP agent, who created the unrest in Haroa.