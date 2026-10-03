Trinamool MLA Bayron Biswas Suffers Burn Injuries After House Fire

Rebel TMC MLA Bayron Biswas suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at his residence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said.

Biswas, the Sagardighi MLA, was rescued from the house and taken to a private nursing home, where he was undergoing treatment, a senior officer said.

The fire broke out around 11 am at the MLA's residence in Dhulian, and locals noticed smoke billowing from the house, which triggered panic in the area, he said.

Several fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control, he said.

The exact cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained and the police are examining all aspects of the incident, the officer said, adding that the house is used for the family's bidi business.

"Biswas was rescued and taken to a private nursing home owned by him. He is undergoing treatment there. He is likely to be shifted to the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital," the police officer said.

Biswas, on a Congress ticket, had wrested the minority-dominated Sagardighi constituency from the TMC in a 2023 bypoll and later switched to the Mamata Banerjee-headed party.

He was re-elected from the seat in the 2026 polls and later joined the rebel TMC camp led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed concern over the incident.

"I have heard about it and will get details of the matter. I wish him a speedy recovery," Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat here.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he was praying for his recovery.

"Bayron is a good-hearted person. I am very worried. If necessary, I will go to see him. I pray to God that he recovers quickly," the Congress leader said.

Rebel TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee said he was disturbed by the incident.

"Deeply disturbed and pained with the news of my friend and colleague Bayron Biswas. Wishing for his speedy recovery. Get well soon Brother," Banerjee said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)