Trinamool Leaders Skip Anti-Terror Agency Summons In 2022 Blast Case Again

Eight Trinamool Congress leaders on Saturday again skipped summons by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with a blast at Bhupatinagar in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district in 2022, an official said.

The central probe agency may issue summons to the eight leaders again on another date.

The NIA had asked them to appear before its officers at 11 am on Saturday, after they skipped the earlier summons that directed them to visit the NIA office at New Town near here on March 28.

"We need to talk to them for the sake of our investigation. Since they did not appear today, we may issue a fresh summons for them to appear before our officers on another date," the official told PTI.

On December 3, 2022, an explosion ripped apart a kutcha house with a thatched roof in Bhupatinagar, killing three persons.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday alleged that the opposition BJP is behind the NIA move.

