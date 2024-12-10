Trinamool Leader's "Build Babri Masjid" Pitch Sparks Row In Bengal

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has sparked a row controversy once again, indicating he hopes to rebuild Babri Masjid in Beldanga in the Murshidabad district. The chosen date -- December 6, 1992 - is then anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. It has drawn sharp reaction from the state's opposition BJP.

"I was part of a jalsa-mehfil a few days ago. This was in a Madrassa in Beldanga," he said.

"I was invited and I went and at the gathering there, and giving importance to their feelings, I proposed this. Babri Masjid should be set up at Beldanga. Next year, on December 6, we will make a cast of the Babri Masjid and with donations from everyone we will build a new Babri Masjid in Beldanga in Murshidabad in West Bengal," he added.

The MLA who is known for speaking out of turn and beyond his brief, has courted controversy in the past as well.

He was expelled from the party in the past. But he rejoined and won from Murshidabad's Bharatpur Assembly constituency.

Earlier this year, Humayun Kabir was in the news for a controversial hate speech, where he said he would "toss the BJP cadres into the Bhagirathi river".

He was censured by the party for his comment. Later, actor-politician and Dada Saheb Phalke award winner Mithun Chakraborty responded to his comments with a controversial statement.

This time, the MLA's comments on rebuilding the Babri Masjid has once again led to a controversy.