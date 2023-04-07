Trinamool Leader, His Family And Party Supporter Murdered In Bengal

Investigation in both murders is ongoing.

A Trinamool Congress leader, his family members and a party supporter were murdered on Friday in West Bengal. While one incident took place in North Bengal, the other was reported from over 600 km away in Nadia district.

Police received information at around 4.40 AM that a person named Vibhuti Bhushan Roy along with two others entered 68-year-old Bimal Kumar Barman's house, a panchayat level Trinamool Congress leader and assaulted him and family members with sharp weapons.

While the severely injured family members were referred to the hospital, the Trinamool leader, his wife and 24-year-old daughter were killed in the attack. Bimal Barman's younger daughter has been admitted to hospital but remains in a serious condition.

The main accused in the murders, Vibhuti Bhushan Roy, was assaulted by the public after which he was arrested, police said. He has also been admitted to hospital. Two others have been detained in connection with the crime.

Police said that one of the angles being investigated is a possible affair between one of Bimal Barman's daughters and the main accused. However, all possible motives are being investigated, police said and the probe is ongoing.

In another case, a Trinamool supporter was killed in a shootout in broad daylight. A farmer by profession, Ahmed Ali Biswas was a known Trinamool supporter in the area. The shooters, on a motorbike, fired several rounds at Ahmed Biswas who died on the spot.

Tension grips the area since the murder as the accused are still missing. The police said that they have begun the investigation into the incident and CCTV footage of the area is being examined.

The exact motive for the murder is still unclear, police said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar said, "As the panchayat polls come closer, these incidents of murders will increase. There is a massive fight over who will get TMC tickets. Because getting a TMC ticket means first looting votes and winning the election and then looting the people. This is their thought process. A TMC leader Ahmed Ali Biswas has been murdered and they will try and blame the BJP like we have seen earlier how they have tried to blame BJP."