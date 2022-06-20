Trinamool Slams Kailash Vijayvargiya For Guard Job Offer To 'Agniveers'

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have also criticised Mr Vijayvargiya's remark.

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee today slammed BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for his offer to hire 'Agniveers' as security guards at the party office. He targetted PM Modi as well, accusing the Centre of announcing schemes without consultation.

The BJP national general secretary had told reporters that young men who have completed the four-year tour of duty under the new scheme would get first preference for security guard jobs at the BJP office.

"This happened during demonetisation, CAA, and farm laws," he said.

Mr Banerjee alleged that the BJP uses the sentimentality behind the armed forces to fight elections and "after the elections are over, the Modi government says that Agniveers will be released after four years of service only to work as a security guard in BJP offices," he said, adding "there is nothing more shameful than this".

He also took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, and Mr Vijayvargiya, saying "BJP leader's son will be the BCCI secretary and president of the Asian Cricket Council. Mr Vijayvargiya's son is an MLA who openly assaults people. But the son of the poor and a common man will become a security guard? Do they not have the right to work at a good place? Do they not have the right to work for the army and the country?"

He took a shot at Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy as well for his suggestion that Agniveers would be trained to become electricians and plumbers. "Is this why the government is creating Agniveers? We condemn this. These leaders should be expelled from the party if they hold such thoughts. The BJP used the Balakot strike during elections and then forgot about them. They will only need the army three months before the 2024 polls," he said.

Mr Banerjee said that even though his party believes that everyone has the right to protest, the agitation should be peaceful and there shouldn't be any anarchy.

Aam Aadmi Party and Congress have also criticised Mr Vijayvargiya's remark.