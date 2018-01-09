Trinamool Congress Will "Persistently" Fight Against Aadhaar: Derek O'Brien TMC has accused the central government of imposing an "autocratic" rule and West Bengal chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her party would "have to play a role so that the BJP is removed from power" at the centre,

Derek O'Brien, in a statement, said that TMC will remain "persistent" in its protest against Aadhaar New Delhi: The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress said today that it would continue to "expose" various Aadhaar-related problems and fight against the central government's move inside and outside Parliament.



In a statement, TMC lawmaker Derek O'Brien said that his party would be "persistent" in its protest against the Aadhaar card.



"From notices in Parliament to questions in Question Hour and Mamata Banerjee's public declarations, the Trinamool Congress has exposed problems relate to Aadhaar. We won't stop. The All India Trinamool Congress have fought a war on Aadhaar beyond just tweeting about it -- early, consistent, persistent. In Parliament and outside it," he said.



Opposing the linking of Aadhaar with mobile phone number, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would not comply with it even if her phone connection was snapped. The TMC has accused the central government of imposing an "autocratic" rule and said her party would "have to play a role so that the BJP is removed from power" at the centre.



In a TMC parliamentary party meet just before the winter session of parliament, Ms Banerjee had directed party lawmakers to keep raising the issue to corner the government.



TMC lawmakers also staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament House, while in the Rajya Sabha TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had given a notice for a short discussion on the matter and also raised the issue.





