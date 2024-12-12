Privilege Motion Against Kiren Rijiju For Calling Opposition MPs "Unworthy"

The Trinamool Congress moved a privilege motion on Thursday against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha for calling opposition MPs "unworthy of the house". The party accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of "repeatedly insulting the Opposition members" instead of "doing his job of running Parliament smoothly".

Reportedly, 60 MPs from the opposition INDIA bloc have signed the motion.

The privilege motion came after Mr Rijiju said the Opposition is “not worthy” of being members of the House, while hitting out at opposition parties over their attacks on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday.

Over Mr Rijiju's remarks, the party has called for an "unqualified apology", adding his remarks against the Opposition should be expunged.