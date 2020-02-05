Today Isn't April 1: Trinamool After PMO's Working For Every Indian Tweet

TMC leader Derek O'Brien also tagged the PMO's post.

Replying to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that his government was working for every Indian, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday said "Today is not April 1".

The prime minister's office had tweeted, "We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India. We want every Indian to be happy and healthy. Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'' we are working for the welfare of every Indian."

Today is not April 1 https://t.co/hOJbrbUdwo - Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) February 5, 2020

