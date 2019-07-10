Trinamool Leader Accuses BJP For 'Fake Cards' With Mamata Banerjee's Name

BJP is creating nuisance to misguide the people and confuse TMC workers: Partha Chatterjee

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP for allegedly engineering the circulation in the social media a fake membership card bearing the name of its supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC will take strict and appropriate action against the culprits behind the act to malign the image of Ms Banerjee, party secretary general Partha Chatterjee told newsmen.

He showed a printout of the fake membership card, which carries a photo of Banerjee on its left. It mentions the "member's" name as Mamata Banerjee and the state as West Bengal.

The card also has Bharatiya Janata Party inscribed on it in a large font with a logo.

Hitting out at the BJP for the fake membership card, Mr Chatterjee said the party had resorted to "sub-standard cheap acts".

The BJP is creating nuisance to misguide the people and confuse TMC workers which are inauspicious signs of democracy, he said, adding the TMC will file a complaint with the cyber crime cell of the police.

