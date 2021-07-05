Trinamool Meets President Ram Nath Kovind To Seek Solicitor General's Removal

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress raised the pitch today on its demand for the removal of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over his alleged meeting with scam accused BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, with petitions to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A party delegation visited the President -- formerly an advocate at the Supreme Court -- to submit an appeal, where they spoke of the impropriety of such a meeting.

"We have reasons to believe that such a meeting has been organised to influence the outcome of criminal cases where Mr. Adhikari is an accused person, using the high offices of the Solicitor General," the Trinamool wrote to the President. "The act of the Solicitor General to provide an opportunity of an audience to Suvendu Adhikari not only indicative of grave impropriety but also raises troubling doubts about his professional integrity," the letter added.

"The Solicitor General of India, being the second highest law officer... advises the Government of India and its various organs in crucial legal matters. Thus, a meeting between an accused person in grave criminal offences and the Solicitor General of India, who is advising the very investigating agencies who are investigating and prosecuting - such an accused person, reeks of impropriety and is a blatant conflict of interest," read the Trinamool Congress's letter.

"Such a meeting makes a total mockery of the criminal justice system in our country and would only serve to destroy the common man's faith in the judiciary," it added.

The alleged meeting between the Solicitor General and Mr Adhikari took place on July 1.

Mr Adhikari, who came to Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, had visited Mr Mehta's residence and left after 30 minutes. The Attorney General had claimed that the BJP leader had come "unannounced" and they did not meet.