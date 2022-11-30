Tributes Pour In For Toyota Kirloskar's Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar

Tributes have also poured in for the industrialist from various politicians (FIle)

Vikram Kirloskar, the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. He was 63.

People from all walks of life have extended their condolences to Mr Kirloskar's family on social media. Tributes have also poured in for the industrialist from politicians cutting across party lines.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the death of Mr Kirloskar in a tweet on Wednesday. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. One of the pioneers of India's automotive industry and a man of vision, he contributed to nation-building. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” he wrote.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal too remembered the business tycoon and offered condolences to his family. “A doyen of the automotive industry, he pioneered its transformation with his leadership. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” the minister tweeted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also condoled the demise of Mr Kirloskar and tweeted, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and a very dear friend of mine, Vikram Kirloskar Ji.” He further highlighted his contribution to India's automotive industry in subsequent tweets.

Describing him as “one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry,” Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid tribute to Vikram S Kirloskar in a tweet. “Heartfelt condolences on the sad & untimely demise of one of the stalwarts of India's automotive industry, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Shri Vikram Kirloskar. May his soul rest in peace. May God grant the family & friends the strength to bear this loss,” the post read.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu too expressed sorrow over the death of “one of the giants of India's automotive industry and a humanist”. “My profound condolences to members of his family. Om Shanti,” he tweeted while sharing a picture of Vikram S Kirloskar.

BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said that he is “deeply grieved at the passing away of dynamic and visionary Shri Vikram Kirloskar ji, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. We've lost a stalwart of our automotive industry.”

Vikram S Kirloskar was the chairman and managing director of Kirloskar Systems Limited and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. He was also the president of the Confederation of Indian Industry from 2019 to 2020.