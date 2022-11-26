PM Modi Leads Tributes On 14th Anniversary Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

PM Modi paid tributes to the victims while speaking at the Constitution Day event today.

Today is the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed the lives of 166 people and left over 300 injured. Tributes for the victims of the attack have been pouring in from across the political spectrum.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the victims while speaking at the Constitution Day event in the Supreme Court. “Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack,” the PM said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a tweet, said that the nation is proud of those who laid their lives to protect the nation. He wrote that India has and will always stand firm against violence.

भारत की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्योछावर करने वाले सैनिक देश का गौरव हैं।



मुंबई 26/11 के आतंकी हमले में शहीद हुए वीर जवानों और आम नागरिकों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



हिंदुस्तान हमेशा डर और हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ निडर खड़ा रहा है, और आगे भी रहेगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2022

Highlighting the sacrifice of the security personnel in the incident, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar too paid tributes to the victims while sharing a short video that includes visuals from the attack.“Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world,” he wrote.

Others to pay tribute to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“I pay my heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and remember and salute our brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice fighting the terrorists. Today gives a message to the whole world to fight unitedly against terrorism,” Amit Shah wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

26/11 मुंबई हमलों में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ और आतंकियों से लड़ते हुए अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले हमारे वीर सुरक्षाकर्मियों का स्मरण कर उन्हें नमन करता हूँ।



Arvind Kejriwal paid tributes to the sacrifice of martyred security personnel who bravely protected the country. “This day gives a message to the whole world to fight against terrorism,” he tweeted.

India has said that its efforts to sanction those behind the 26/11 terror attack have been blocked in the past due for “political reasons” that has enabled the perpetrators to walk free and organise cross-border assaults against the country.