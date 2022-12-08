Tribute To General Bipin Rawat In Baramulla On 1st Death Anniversary

General Rawat died in a helicopter crash in December 2021 along with his wife and several others.

A wreath laying ceremony was organised at Dagger War Memorial on 8 December to commemorate the first death anniversary of the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India, General Bipin Rawat.

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM, ADC General Rawat was also the former General Officer Commanding of 19 Infantry Division and commanded the Division in 2012. He along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on 08 Dec 2021.

Brig Sanjeev Kumar, Officiating General Officer Commanding, Dagger Division along with other military personnel laid wreath at Dagger War Memorial and paid homage to the former Chief of Defence Staff remembering his memorable military career.

The people of Baramulla also organised a ceremony to pay tributes at Dak Bungalow, Baramulla. A large number of citizens gathered to remember and pay tributes to their favourite General.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Tausif Raina, President of Municipal Corporation, Baramulla mentioned the special connection General Rawat had with the people of Kashmir, especially with the citizens of Baramulla. General Rawat was in constant touch with various locals of the area. He also mentioned that General Rawat's death was irreparable to the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)