Tribunal Tells Tata Sons To Not Force Cyrus Mistry To Sell Shares

Cyrus Mistry has challenged the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company (File photo)

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday directed Tata Sons to not force former chairperson Cyrus Mistry into selling his shares in the company, till his appeal is pending.

The appellate tribunal, however, said that the decision on the conversion of Tata Sons into a private firm would be taken after the final argument. The next hearing has been listed for September 24.

In its last hearing on August 14, the NCLAT had reserved its order on Mr Mistry's plea, challenging the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company.

Advertisement

Last month, the NCLAT's Mumbai bench had rejected a plea filed by Cyrus Mistry against his dismissal as chairman of the business conglomerate.

Following this, Mr Mistry moved NCLAT through his investment firms - Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investment Corp. Pvt. Ltd, against the order by NCLAT's Mumbai bench.